Tibet Museum's U.S. Tour Sheds Light on Tibetan Struggles

The Tibet Museum, under the aegis of the Central Tibetan Administration's Department of Information and International Relations, has embarked on a transformative travelling exhibition across the United States, from February 3 to February 24. This initiative, backed by four Tibetan Community Associations, seeks to enlighten the public about Tibet's plight and encourage collaboration with American universities and museums, as informed by the Dalai Lama's official agency, the Office of Tibet. The exhibition will traverse key cities such as New York, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Chicago.

Overseen by Additional Secretary Namgyal Tsewang and Tibet Museum Director Tenzin Topdhen, the exhibition offers an evocative glimpse into Tibet's rich heritage and present-day challenges. Tsewang stresses that it is an educational tool about the Tibetan people's struggles under Chinese governance. According to the Office of Tibet, this initiative echoes the Tibet Museum's enduring dedication to preserving Tibetan culture and advocating internationally for their rights. The tour commenced on February 3 at New York's Tibet House.

Following New York, the exhibit will visit Tibetan Community Association venues in New York and New Jersey till February 6, then Minnesota from February 8 to 13, on to Wisconsin from February 15 to 20, and culminating in Chicago from February 21 to 23. With a diverse array of over one hundred artifacts, including historical photographs, Tibetan currency, and stamps, alongside documentary films, attendees will garner a comprehensive understanding of Tibet's cultural legacy and its enduring challenges.

