UNGA President Philemon Yang's Strategic India Visit

United Nations General Assembly President Philemon Yang is set to begin a significant four-day visit to India, beginning Tuesday. Invited by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the visit aims to address critical multilateral and regional issues of shared concern, according to an official statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). During his stay, President Yang is expected to confer with Indian President Droupadi Murmu.

Besides New Delhi, Yang will journey to Bengaluru, where he is slated to tour the headquarters of Infosys and engage with academics at the Indian Institute of Science. This visit to Bengaluru will provide insights into India's advancements in sustainability and digital public infrastructures, the Ministry of External Affairs highlighted.

Philemon Yang, who took office as President of the UNGA on September 10, has already made strides by introducing 'A Pact for the Future,' emphasizing multilateral solutions for global progress. Before his current role, Yang was Cameroon's Prime Minister. His dialogue with Jaishankar follows a previous meeting in September last year, where India had pledged full support to Yang's agenda of unity, diversity, and global human sustainability.

