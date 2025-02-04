Left Menu

Royal Visit: The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's Journey to Nepal

Prince Edward and Princess Sophie begin a six-day private visit to Nepal, engaging with local leaders and communities. Their itinerary includes meetings with the Nepalese President, the Gurkha Welfare Trust, and several organizations focusing on healthcare and women's rights. Their visit aims to strengthen UK-Nepal relations.

Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and Princess Sophie arrive in Nepal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and Princess Sophie, embarked on a six-day visit to Nepal, starting with their arrival in Kathmandu on Tuesday. While Princess Sophie touched down early in the morning, Prince Edward followed in the afternoon. The visit, deemed private by the British Embassy, marks a significant engagement between the UK and Nepal.

Having just concluded a visit to India, Prince Edward joined Princess Sophie as they prepared to meet Nepal's President, Ram Chandra Paudel, later in the evening. A highlight of their visit will be attending the annual attestation parade in Pokhara, where they will celebrate alongside young Nepalese service personnel and the British Army. The itinerary underscores the shared goals of promoting youth opportunities, healthcare, women's equality, and conservation efforts.

Their stay in Nepal will also involve observing the efforts of the Gurkha Welfare Trust, which provides crucial support to veterans and their families. The Gurkhas, recruited in Nepal, undergo initial training as infanteers in Catterick before joining various British Army regiments. Moreover, the royals' venture includes interactions with women's rights activists and young participants in the Duke of Edinburgh International Award. They will also connect with organizations aiding survivors of trafficking and gender-based violence, culminating their journey in the picturesque region of Ghandruk.

