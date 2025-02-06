Vietnam’s Economic Growth Stays Strong, But 2025 Brings Challenges in Reforms & Trade

Vietnam’s economy wrapped up 2024 with strong industrial production, trade, and investment, yet some underlying weaknesses, particularly in manufacturing and fiscal management, raise concerns for 2025. The latest Vietnam Macro Monitoring report, published by the World Bank and using data from the Government Statistics Office (GSO), the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), as well as analysis from S&P Global, Nikkei, and IHS Markit, offers a detailed look at the country’s macroeconomic trends. As the nation gears up for a new year, policymakers must navigate trade uncertainties, structural reforms, and public investment bottlenecks to sustain economic momentum.

Manufacturing and Trade: A Strong Finish but Uncertain Outlook

Industrial production saw solid growth in December, with the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rising from 1.6 percent in November to 2.1 percent month-on-month (seasonally adjusted). This increase was largely fueled by exports of textiles, footwear, electronics, and furniture, as well as robust domestic demand for food and beverages. However, the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.8 from 50.8, slipping into contraction territory. This indicates weakening new orders, leading businesses to cut employment and inventories—a sign that manufacturing momentum could slow in early 2025.

Meanwhile, trade performance was strong, with exports rising 4.1 percent month-on-month, driven by increased demand for computers, electrical components, and textiles during the Western holiday season. Many companies also frontloaded shipments ahead of potential U.S. tariff measures. Imports, however, grew even faster at 6.1 percent month-on-month, reflecting a surge in demand for raw materials and intermediate goods. This rapid import growth caused Vietnam’s trade balance to shrink to just $524 million, far lower than December 2023 levels, as imports outpaced exports.

Retail and Tourism See a Strong Rebound

Retail sales bounced back in December after a lackluster November, growing 1.2 percent month-on-month and 9.3 percent year-on-year. The recovery was fueled by higher sales of both goods and services, with hospitality and tourism playing a major role. The tourism industry showed remarkable progress, with the number of foreign visitors surging 27.4 percent year-on-year in December. Total international arrivals for 2024 reached 17.6 million, nearly matching the 18 million visitors recorded in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global travel.

However, inflation remained a concern, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increasing slightly from 2.8 percent in November to 2.9 percent in December, largely due to rising costs of building materials and maintenance services. Core inflation remained stable at 2.9 percent, suggesting a steady but manageable level of price pressures in the economy. While consumer demand remains strong, inflation could pose risks if supply-side constraints persist in 2025.

Investment Boom: FDI Surges as Confidence in Vietnam Grows

Foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments surged to $6.8 billion in December, up from $4.1 billion in November, showing that Vietnam remains an attractive destination for international investors. The manufacturing sector accounted for the bulk of these investments, reinforcing the country’s position as a key global production hub.

FDI disbursements also rose significantly, increasing from $2.1 billion in November to $3.7 billion in December. Total disbursements for 2024 reached $25.4 billion, marking a 9.4 percent year-on-year increase. This level of investment indicates sustained confidence in Vietnam’s long-term growth potential, particularly in industries such as electronics, consumer goods, and industrial manufacturing.

Monetary Stability Amid Currency and Fiscal Challenges

Vietnam’s financial markets remained stable in December, with credit growth reaching 15.1 percent year-on-year, aligning with the State Bank of Vietnam’s (SBV) target. The banking sector continued to provide financing for businesses, supporting economic expansion. Meanwhile, the Vietnamese dong (VND) held steady against the U.S. dollar, aided by SBV’s foreign reserves sales of $2.8 billion over the past four months and tighter liquidity management.

Although exchange rate pressures eased, the VND depreciated slightly by 0.1 percent in December, a marked improvement from the 1.2 percent decline in November. To stabilize the currency, the SBV intervened by selling foreign reserves and conducting open market operations worth $4.2 billion. The interbank interest rate also dropped from 4.8 percent to 4.0 percent, signaling improved liquidity conditions.

On the fiscal side, revenue collection was 16.2 percent higher than in 2023, surpassing targets and reaching 119.8 percent of planned revenue. However, public investment disbursement remained sluggish, with only 77.5 percent of the allocated budget spent by the end of December—below the 81.9 percent recorded in 2023. Delays in executing infrastructure projects continued to hinder full utilization of government funds.

Structural Reforms and 2025 Outlook

A major policy shift heading into 2025 is Vietnam’s plan to restructure state agencies and reduce public servants by 20 percent. The government estimates that this reform will cost $5.1 billion in severance payments, social insurance contributions, and training, but it is expected to cut the wage bill by $4.6 billion over five years. While this move aims to streamline the public sector, it could temporarily disrupt institutional efficiency, delay infrastructure projects, and slow business approval processes.

Vietnam’s budget deficit target for 2025 is set at 3.8 percent of GDP, up from 3.6 percent in 2024, indicating that the government is prepared to increase spending despite fiscal constraints. This suggests a strategy focused on sustaining economic momentum, even as structural adjustments take place.

As Vietnam enters 2025, its economic outlook remains largely positive, backed by strong exports, FDI inflows, and a resilient retail sector. However, risks loom in the form of a manufacturing slowdown, trade uncertainties, and the challenges of public sector restructuring. Balancing these factors will be crucial in ensuring that Vietnam maintains its growth trajectory while navigating the complexities of a shifting global and domestic economic environment.