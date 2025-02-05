Left Menu

Students Demand Fair Exam Re-evaluation in PoGB's Diamer District

Students in Chilas staged a protest over unfair exam results, with only three passing out of many. They demand a re-exam, alleging unfairness in the results. Despite officials' refusal, students vow to continue their protest for justice and a legitimate opportunity to demonstrate their academic capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

The town of Chilas, located in the Diamer district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB), witnessed a fervent protest by students enraged over the results of their 5th and 8th-grade exams. The exams were administered by the Board of Elementary Education, but students gathered at Siddique Akbar Chowk decried the outcome as 'unfair and unjust,' according to Markhor Times.

In a striking revelation, the protesters reported that from a large student group, only three managed to pass, leaving the rest to fail. The situation ignited further discontent when claims surfaced that students with connections in high places, specifically one whose father is a PA to a school director, successfully passed without basic literacy skills.

The students' attempts to seek redressal from the education department were met with dismissive responses from both the secretary and the director. Undeterred, the student body remained resolute, stating that they would not vacate the streets until their demands for a fair re-examination are acknowledged, emphasizing their fight for justice and fair academic evaluation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

