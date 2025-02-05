Left Menu

Historic Impeachment: Sara Duterte Faces Unprecedented Trial

Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte is impeached by the House of Representatives with support from 215 lawmakers. She faces charges including constitutional violations and bribery. The Senate will conduct the trial, requiring a two-thirds majority for conviction. If acquitted, a retrial cannot occur for a year.

Updated: 05-02-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:11 IST
Historic Impeachment: Sara Duterte Faces Unprecedented Trial
Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte (File Image) (Photo Credit: X/@indaysara). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a historic move, the House of Representatives in the Philippines has impeached Vice President Sara Duterte. This decision was backed by at least one-third of its members, as reported by Philstar. An unprecedented 215 lawmakers endorsed the fourth impeachment complaint, surpassing the required two-thirds majority of the House's 306 total members.

Sara Duterte is the first sitting Vice President in the nation to be impeached. Following allegations of constitutional violations, corruption, betrayal of public trust, and other serious charges including bribery and conspiracy to commit murder, the complaint has been forwarded to the Senate. In the upcoming trial, 11 House members will serve as prosecutors in an attempt to remove her from office.

The Senate will require a two-thirds majority, or 16 out of 24 senators, to secure a conviction. According to reports, if Duterte is acquitted, another impeachment process cannot be initiated for a year. Earlier efforts to transmit impeachment complaints were stalled for two months but have been revived, consolidating charges from previous complaints. President's son and Deputy Majority Leader Sandro Marcos spearheaded the latest complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

