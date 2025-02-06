Israel and Ethiopia Forge New Energy and Innovation Pact

In a significant move to enhance bilateral relations, Israel's Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Eli Cohen, has inked a pivotal agreement with Ethiopian Minister of Energy and Water, Habtamu Itefa Geleta. The agreement is set to bolster cooperation between the two nations in the fields of energy, water, and innovation.

With Ethiopia's burgeoning economy—one of the largest in Africa—and its strategic geographical positioning, the renewal of ties presents a promising opportunity for both countries. During his state visit, Minister Cohen engaged with Ethiopian officials to discuss potential collaborations, particularly focusing on renewable energy projects, including solar and water infrastructure development.

The visit also saw Minister Cohen connecting with representatives from global financial entities such as the World Bank and the African Bank. Meetings were held with both Israeli and Ethiopian business leaders to further solidify the economic and business relationships between the nations. The visit underscores Israel's strategic intent to fortify its influence within the African continent.

