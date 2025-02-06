Left Menu

Tunisian Foreign Minister Explores Architectural Grandeur at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Tunisian Foreign Affairs Minister, Mohamed Ali Nafti, visited Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, highlighting its message of coexistence and tolerance. Accompanied by Yousif Al Obaidli, they explored the mosque's history, cultural art, and received the book 'Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: Lights of Peace' showcasing its architectural splendor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:30 IST
Tunisia's FM visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 6 (ANI/WAM): Tunisia's Foreign Minister, Mohamed Ali Nafti, made an official visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, exploring the iconic site's spacious halls and elegant corridors.

Accompanied by Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, Nafti was informed about the mosque's underlying philosophy of coexistence, openness, and tolerance, values instilled by the UAE's founding father.

The delegation delved into the mosque's rich history, exquisite architectural design, and diverse Islamic art. The visit concluded with Nafti receiving 'Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: Lights of Peace', an inspirational publication spotlighting the mosque's unique style and award-winning images from the 'Spaces of Light' Award. (ANI/WAM)

(With inputs from agencies.)

