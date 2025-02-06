China's Diplomatic Dance: The Tightrope of Uyghur Travel

The Chinese government continues to impose strict travel restrictions on Uyghurs wishing to leave the country, a report from Human Rights Watch revealed on Monday. These controls infringe on Uyghurs' internationally protected rights, according to the report, which also claims the Chinese government permits only restricted visits to Xinjiang for Uyghurs living overseas, ostensibly to portray normalcy in the region.

"Though there's been a slight easing of these restrictions, allowing brief family reunions, the underlying oppressive intent remains," stated Yalkun Uluyol, a researcher at Human Rights Watch. "Uyghurs are systematically denied their right to exit China, face constraints on their expression abroad, and suffer reprisals for international connections."

The report, based on interviews with 23 Uyghurs outside China, outlines the extensive documentation required for travel. These include proving the purpose of travel, securing invitations for family visits, and adhering to strict limitations on behavior and engagement with foreign entities. Business travel is similarly restricted, with a ban on certain destinations deemed sensitive by the Chinese government.

Additional measures include organized tours to Xinjiang, managed by Chinese authorities, which necessitate detailed personal documentation and approval from several state bodies. These tours, described as safer and requiring less bureaucracy than independent visits, involve tightly controlled itineraries and enforced participation in propaganda activities.

The Chinese government's long-standing passport restrictions on the Uyghur population, intensified since the 2016 Strike Hard Campaign, further exacerbate these travel barriers, Human Rights Watch noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)