In a bold move following in the footsteps of the United States, Argentina has announced its departure from the World Health Organization (WHO). This decision was articulated by President Javier Milei's spokesperson, Manuel Adorni, who conveyed the directive to the foreign minister.

Argentina's withdrawal underscores its struggle with WHO's influence on national sovereignty, particularly relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. Adorni stated the prolonged lockdowns and lack of autonomy were pivotal in shaping this decision. He criticized WHO for its role in imposing economic hardships during the health crisis.

With Argentina seeking to regain its autonomy, Adorni asserted the departure offers more flexibility in national health policies and resource allocation. Although WHO operates in Argentina, the absence of financial dependence on it ensures the withdrawal doesn't impact the nation's health services quality.

