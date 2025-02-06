Left Menu

UNGA President Philemon Yang Honours Gandhi, Strengthens India-UN Ties

United Nations General Assembly President Philemon Yang paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi, fostering India-UN cooperation. His four-day visit included discussions with India's External Affairs Minister on global issues and is set to feature engagements in Bengaluru exploring India's innovations in sustainability and technology.

UNGA President Philemon Yang pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a solemn tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, United Nations General Assembly President Philemon Yang visited Raj Ghat in New Delhi, honoring India's iconic leader on Thursday. The homage was shared in a post by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, highlighting the significance of Yang's visit to India.

Upon his arrival in India, Yang held pivotal talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The meeting centered on pressing issues within the United Nations agenda, with both leaders exchanging perspectives on regional, global, and developmental challenges, emphasizing the necessity for reformed multilateralism. Jaishankar expressed his appreciation for Yang's leadership in a post on X.

Yang's visit, initiated at Jaishankar's invitation, aims to bolster India-UN relations, particularly as the United Nations approaches its 80th anniversary. His itinerary includes a courtesy call on Indian President Droupadi Murmu, followed by a visit to Bengaluru where he will engage with innovators at Infosys and the Indian Institute of Science, exploring advancements in sustainability and digital public infrastructures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

