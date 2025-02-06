SCO Aims to Boost Trade in National Currencies Amid Sanctions
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is focusing on increasing national currency transactions among its members, ruling out plans for a common payment system. This initiative gains traction in light of Western sanctions on Russia. SCO's efforts are part of a broader strategy for economic sovereignty and reduced dependence on external systems.
- Country:
- India
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev announced on Thursday that there are no immediate plans for a unified payment system within the bloc. However, significant efforts are underway to increase national currency transactions in trade among member states.
During the 51st Sapru House Lecture in New Delhi, Yermekbayev highlighted a specialized roadmap designed to promote transactions in national currencies. Member state experts are focused on legislative amendments to facilitate national currency payments and developing the necessary infrastructure.
Despite lacking a common currency, rising discussions stem from Western sanctions on Russia, urging the bloc to advance towards financial sovereignty. Talks also touch on establishing financial structures such as a Development Bank. Military drills under SCO auspices emphasize anti-terrorist objectives, promoting trust without targeting specific nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BRICS and Brazil: Shaping Climate Finance at COP30 Amid U.S. Withdrawal
We welcome Indonesia's BRICS membership: PM Narendra Modi after talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.
Kazan Honors Young Visionaries at BRICS and SCO Leadership Awards
Trump Threatens BRICS with Tariffs in U.S. Dollar Defense
Madhish Parikh Honored with Prestigious BRICS and SCO Award