India-Sweden: Strengthening Ties Through Trade, Technology, and Culture

A Swedish parliamentary delegation met with Indian officials, emphasizing the nations' strong relationship rooted in shared democratic values, with discussions on expanding collaborations in trade, technology, and climate action. The gathering underscored the commitment to bolstering ties in various sectors, including cultural exchanges, amidst shared visions for a dynamic future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:09 IST
Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh with Margareta Cederfelt, Chairperson of India-Sweden Friendship Group in Swedish Parliament (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant meeting at India's Parliament House Complex, a Swedish parliamentary delegation led by Margareta Cederfelt discussed key issues with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh. The meeting focused on deepening ties between India and Sweden, highlighting shared democratic ideals and expanding collaborations.

Harivansh emphasized the growing momentum in bilateral relations, citing numerous high-level meetings since 2014. He also focused on trade and investment, acknowledging India as a major trading partner in Asia for Sweden. He lauded the contributions of longstanding Swedish firms in India to key initiatives like 'Make in India.'

Both sides reiterated their commitment to sustainability and industrial decarbonization, acknowledging the importance of clean energy, and green technology. Cultural and people-to-people ties, particularly the popularity of Indian arts in Sweden, were also recognized as vital components of the partnership, aiming for a dynamic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

