Soccer-Milestone Messi sends Argentina to World Cup knockout stage

Lionel Messi scored a record-breaking double, moving him clear of Miroslav Klose as the all-time leading scorer in men's World Cup history with 18 goals.

Reuters | Argentina Booked Their Place In The World Cup Knockout Stage On Monday As Lionel Messi Recovered From An Early Penalty Miss To Score A Recordbreaking Double In A Victory Over Austria In Group J The Defending Champions Broke Through Before Halftime When Messi Initiated A Slick Move | Updated: 23-06-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 00:39 IST
Soccer-Milestone Messi sends Argentina to World Cup knockout stage
Lionel Messi
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Argentina booked their ​place in the World ​Cup knockout stage on ‌Monday as ​Lionel Messi recovered from an early penalty miss to score a record-breaking double in ‌a 2-0 victory over Austria in Group J. The defending champions broke through before halftime when Messi initiated a slick move, then timed ‌his run to meet Facundo Medina’s low cross and finish first-time ‌into the bottom corner.

It was his 17th World Cup goal, moving him clear of Germany's Miroslav Klose as the all-time leading scorer in men's World ⁠Cup ​history. Messi had earlier ⁠missed a golden chance to make history inside 10 minutes after Lautaro Martinez ⁠won a penalty, dragging his effort wide, and he was twice denied ​again as Austria’s defence, marshalled by David Alaba, frustrated the ⁠eight-times Ballon d’Or winner.

Messi finally sealed the win in stoppage time, reacting quickest ⁠after ​a scramble in the box to force the ball home for his second of the night and his 18th World ⁠Cup goal, moving him clear of Brazilian great Marta as the ⁠leading scorer ⁠across men's and women's tournaments and extending his scoring streak to six consecutive World Cup matches.

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