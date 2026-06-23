Soccer-Milestone Messi sends Argentina to World Cup knockout stage

Argentina Booked Their Place In The World Cup Knockout Stage On Monday As Lionel Messi Recovered From An Early Penalty Miss To Score A Recordbreaking Double In A Victory Over Austria In Group J The Defending Champions Broke Through Before Halftime When Messi Initiated A Slick Move

Argentina booked their ​place in the World ​Cup knockout stage on ‌Monday as ​Lionel Messi recovered from an early penalty miss to score a record-breaking double in ‌a 2-0 victory over Austria in Group J. The defending champions broke through before halftime when Messi initiated a slick move, then timed ‌his run to meet Facundo Medina’s low cross and finish first-time ‌into the bottom corner.

It was his 17th World Cup goal, moving him clear of Germany's Miroslav Klose as the all-time leading scorer in men's World ⁠Cup ​history. Messi had earlier ⁠missed a golden chance to make history inside 10 minutes after Lautaro Martinez ⁠won a penalty, dragging his effort wide, and he was twice denied ​again as Austria’s defence, marshalled by David Alaba, frustrated the ⁠eight-times Ballon d’Or winner.

Messi finally sealed the win in stoppage time, reacting quickest ⁠after ​a scramble in the box to force the ball home for his second of the night and his 18th World ⁠Cup goal, moving him clear of Brazilian great Marta as the ⁠leading scorer ⁠across men's and women's tournaments and extending his scoring streak to six consecutive World Cup matches.