Dubai to host MRO Middle East, AIME 2025

Dubai [UAE], February 6 (ANI/WAM): The Middle East's aviation sector continues to surge as Dubai is set to host the largest edition of MRO Middle East and Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME) to date, a unique opportunity to meet the entire aviation industry under one roof. Taking place from 10-11 February 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the free-to-attend event will bring together key players from across the airline supply chain to drive business growth.

As the Middle East cements its status as a global aviation hub, the regional market is poised for unprecedented growth. The Middle East and Africa aviation market is projected to grow from USD 34.43 billion in 2025 to US$44.74 billion by 2030, driven by increased passenger demand and modernisation efforts At the same time, the region's MRO market is expected to expand from USD10.04 billion to USD12.86 billion during the same period, reflecting a CAGR of 5.06 percent. A key highlight of MRO Middle East and AIME 2025, the "Go Live! Theatre" will offer cutting-edge insights through presentations, panels, and case studies from regional and global experts.

Attendees will explore practical strategies to overcome pressing industry challenges while gaining first-hand access to emerging trends in aircraft maintenance, digitalisation, and passenger experience. Key topics on the agenda include capacity expansion, digital readiness, AI, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and more.

Kujit Ghata-Aura, president of Boeing Middle East, Turkiye, Africa and Central Asia, said, "MRO Middle East is a prime opportunity to engage with our customers and partners in this region, exchanging insights, and reinforcing Boeing's commitment to top-tier aftermarket services. We are focused on enhancing essential aftermarket solutions, from parts inventory sourcing and cabin interiors modifications to digital maintenance and flight solutions, ensuring our customers' fleets are flying safely, sustainably and efficiently." Meanwhile, AIME 2025 will unveil the latest innovations in cabin design, passenger comfort, and inflight entertainment. With the Middle East home to some of the world's leading airlines, discussions will focus on setting new benchmarks in passenger experience, sustainability, and next-generation cabin technology. (ANI/WAM)

