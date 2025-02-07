Karachi's Traffic Turmoil: Rising Accidents and Looming Safety Concerns
Karachi is grappling with a surge in traffic accidents, with 99 major incidents and 39 fatalities reported in early 2025 alone. Heavy vehicles are frequently involved, sparking investigations. Authorities have issued numerous challans and arrests, while an ADB report warns of escalating fatalities without strong safety measures.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Karachi has experienced a notable increase in traffic-related incidents, with 99 major accidents reported in the first 37 days of 2025, resulting in 39 deaths, according to ARY News and traffic police data. In recent developments, six severe accidents were recorded in the past 24 hours, claiming nine lives and injuring an equal number.
A concerning pattern has emerged, with heavy vehicles like dumpers, trailers, and oil tankers prominently involved. In just the first six days of February, a staggering 32 such accidents occurred, leading to multiple fatalities, which includes three fatal dumper accidents and ten trailer mishaps causing 12 deaths, as reported by traffic authorities.
This alarming trend has prompted the formation of a four-member investigative committee. To combat rising accidents, traffic police have issued over 34,655 challans and detained 490 drivers. An Asian Development Bank (ADB) report highlights Pakistan's insufficient leadership in road safety management, predicting a 33 percent increase in fatalities by 2030 if robust measures are not enforced. The ADB stresses a need for improved safety standards for diverse road users and better road infrastructure to counteract the concerning conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Alert: Rising Cases and Safety Measures in Maharashtra
Safety Measures Urged at Maha Kumbh Amid Stampede Risks
Metro Construction Mishap: Safety Measures Under Scrutiny
Stampede Scare at Mahakumbh: Safety Measures in Focus
Uttar Pradesh Officials Vow Enhanced Safety Measures for Upcoming Basant Panchami After Tragic Stampede