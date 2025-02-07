Karachi's Traffic Turmoil: Rising Accidents and Looming Safety Concerns

Karachi has experienced a notable increase in traffic-related incidents, with 99 major accidents reported in the first 37 days of 2025, resulting in 39 deaths, according to ARY News and traffic police data. In recent developments, six severe accidents were recorded in the past 24 hours, claiming nine lives and injuring an equal number.

A concerning pattern has emerged, with heavy vehicles like dumpers, trailers, and oil tankers prominently involved. In just the first six days of February, a staggering 32 such accidents occurred, leading to multiple fatalities, which includes three fatal dumper accidents and ten trailer mishaps causing 12 deaths, as reported by traffic authorities.

This alarming trend has prompted the formation of a four-member investigative committee. To combat rising accidents, traffic police have issued over 34,655 challans and detained 490 drivers. An Asian Development Bank (ADB) report highlights Pakistan's insufficient leadership in road safety management, predicting a 33 percent increase in fatalities by 2030 if robust measures are not enforced. The ADB stresses a need for improved safety standards for diverse road users and better road infrastructure to counteract the concerning conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)