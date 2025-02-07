Left Menu

Karachi's Traffic Turmoil: Rising Accidents and Looming Safety Concerns

Karachi is grappling with a surge in traffic accidents, with 99 major incidents and 39 fatalities reported in early 2025 alone. Heavy vehicles are frequently involved, sparking investigations. Authorities have issued numerous challans and arrests, while an ADB report warns of escalating fatalities without strong safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 09:54 IST
Karachi's Traffic Turmoil: Rising Accidents and Looming Safety Concerns
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Karachi has experienced a notable increase in traffic-related incidents, with 99 major accidents reported in the first 37 days of 2025, resulting in 39 deaths, according to ARY News and traffic police data. In recent developments, six severe accidents were recorded in the past 24 hours, claiming nine lives and injuring an equal number.

A concerning pattern has emerged, with heavy vehicles like dumpers, trailers, and oil tankers prominently involved. In just the first six days of February, a staggering 32 such accidents occurred, leading to multiple fatalities, which includes three fatal dumper accidents and ten trailer mishaps causing 12 deaths, as reported by traffic authorities.

This alarming trend has prompted the formation of a four-member investigative committee. To combat rising accidents, traffic police have issued over 34,655 challans and detained 490 drivers. An Asian Development Bank (ADB) report highlights Pakistan's insufficient leadership in road safety management, predicting a 33 percent increase in fatalities by 2030 if robust measures are not enforced. The ADB stresses a need for improved safety standards for diverse road users and better road infrastructure to counteract the concerning conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025