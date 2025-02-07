TCHRD Report Exposes Escalating Repression in Tibet

The Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy (TCHRD) has published a new report in its Dissenting Voices series, highlighting intensifying repression in Tibet instigated by the Chinese government under the leadership of President Xi Jinping. The report outlines how China has progressively imposed authoritarian controls through surveillance, censorship, and legal frameworks to crush dissent.

According to the report, the Chinese authorities' extensive surveillance network permeates every aspect of Tibetan society. Laws including the Cybersecurity Law and National Intelligence Law facilitate state monitoring of online activities, criminalizing dissent and controlling public dialogue. Mandatory real-name registration has stripped away online anonymity, exposing Tibetans to punitive actions for opposition.

This pervasive surveillance fosters fear and self-censorship, significantly restricting free expression. The TCHRD report documents the severe impact on Tibetan cultural and intellectual life, detailing how contributors such as artists and writers have suffered persecution, arbitrary detention, and enforced disappearances—part of a broader effort to erase Tibetan identity and enforce assimilation.

