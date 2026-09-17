US Urged to Tackle Tibet's Human Rights with China's Xi

The International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) urges President Donald Trump to raise human rights and Tibet issues with President Xi Jinping during their Washington DC meeting. ICT, alongside 29 rights groups, demands China improve its human rights record, release the 11th Panchen Lama, and engage in dialogue with Tibetan leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 14:20 IST
US Urged to Tackle Tibet's Human Rights with China's Xi
US President Donald Trump (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) has made a fervent appeal to US President Donald Trump to address pressing human rights concerns in Tibet during his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington DC. The ICT insists that the Chinese government take verifiable steps towards improving its human rights record.

In a detailed press release, ICT, in collaboration with 29 other human rights organizations, calls on China to release prisoners of conscience and reform restrictive laws. The groups emphasize ending transnational repression and safeguarding the rights to peaceful expression, religious practice, and dissent.

ICT President Tencho Gyatso highlights the US's firm policy on Tibet, anchored in the Tibetan Policy Act of 2002. With the introduction of China's contentious 'Ethnic Unity and Progress Law,' the ICT stresses the heightened urgency for President Trump to broker a resumption of Sino-Tibetan dialogue.

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