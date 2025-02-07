EAD and Al Ain Unite for Environmental Prosperity

In a meeting held in Al Ain, Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the region, engaged with a delegation from the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), helmed by Salem Al Dhaheri. The discussions centered around EAD's ambitious plans for the emirate's environmental conservation efforts.

Hazza lauded EAD's initiatives in bolstering the scientific research landscape and preserving the natural and resource heritage of Abu Dhabi. This direction aligns with the vision of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, emphasizing environmental sustainability as a cornerstone for future development.

The briefing highlighted EAD's strategic operations, including overseeing the Zayed Protected Areas Network, to safeguard endangered species. Noteworthy advances such as the Plant Genetic Resources Centre in Al Ain and groundbreaking methods employing artificial intelligence for ecological monitoring and revival were also discussed.

