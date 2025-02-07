Left Menu

EAD and Al Ain Unite for Environmental Prosperity

Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi to discuss initiatives in environmental protection and sustainability, showcasing Abu Dhabi's commitment to ecological advancement and strategic resource management. Key discussions highlighted endangered species conservation and innovative technologies in preserving natural ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 23:18 IST
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a meeting held in Al Ain, Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the region, engaged with a delegation from the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), helmed by Salem Al Dhaheri. The discussions centered around EAD's ambitious plans for the emirate's environmental conservation efforts.

Hazza lauded EAD's initiatives in bolstering the scientific research landscape and preserving the natural and resource heritage of Abu Dhabi. This direction aligns with the vision of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, emphasizing environmental sustainability as a cornerstone for future development.

The briefing highlighted EAD's strategic operations, including overseeing the Zayed Protected Areas Network, to safeguard endangered species. Noteworthy advances such as the Plant Genetic Resources Centre in Al Ain and groundbreaking methods employing artificial intelligence for ecological monitoring and revival were also discussed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

