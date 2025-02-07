EAD and Al Ain Unite for Environmental Prosperity
Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi to discuss initiatives in environmental protection and sustainability, showcasing Abu Dhabi's commitment to ecological advancement and strategic resource management. Key discussions highlighted endangered species conservation and innovative technologies in preserving natural ecosystems.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a meeting held in Al Ain, Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the region, engaged with a delegation from the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), helmed by Salem Al Dhaheri. The discussions centered around EAD's ambitious plans for the emirate's environmental conservation efforts.
Hazza lauded EAD's initiatives in bolstering the scientific research landscape and preserving the natural and resource heritage of Abu Dhabi. This direction aligns with the vision of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, emphasizing environmental sustainability as a cornerstone for future development.
The briefing highlighted EAD's strategic operations, including overseeing the Zayed Protected Areas Network, to safeguard endangered species. Noteworthy advances such as the Plant Genetic Resources Centre in Al Ain and groundbreaking methods employing artificial intelligence for ecological monitoring and revival were also discussed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dahua Technology Joins Forces with WWF for Global Sustainability Efforts
Decoding nature’s blueprint: Protecting biodiversity with AI
World Bank Approves $100M to Boost Water Access and Conservation in Mali
India's Global Drive for Water Conservation Leadership
Rethinking artificial intelligence: Prioritizing justice, well-being, and sustainability