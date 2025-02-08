Student Leader's Arrest Sparks Debate Over Exam Fairness in PoGB

In a move that has stirred controversy, authorities in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan have arrested Raja Abid, a tenth-grade student and key protest leader addressing disappointing exam results. The demonstrations began after dismal outcomes in the elementary board exams, drawing significant regional attention, according to reports by Pamir Times.

Senior politician Nawaz Khan Naji has openly condemned the arrest, arguing that it's unjust to criminalize a student for advocating education quality reform. The protests erupted after only a handful of students passed their exams, prompting calls to retake the exams—a demand fueled by widespread frustration over perceived systemic injustice, according to Markhor Times.

Raja Abid passionately addressed protesters, asserting the importance of their cause and criticizing the new criteria requiring a 40% passing grade—a change he argues disadvantages many. Protesters insist on a rollback to the previous 33% passing threshold and seek a reevaluation of the grading system they perceive as biased.

The arrest has heightened concerns regarding the asserted inequity and transparency of the exam process, with students determined to obtain justice and ensure their academic capabilities are recognized. The unfolding demonstration continues to press local authorities for responsive action.

