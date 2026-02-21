Karnataka's Call to Action: Education Reform and Financial Revival

In a fervent address at the Vice-Chancellors' Conference, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah voiced grave concerns over the financial strains and low enrolment plaguing state universities. He urged academic leaders to transcend administrative hurdles and fulfill their constitutional duties to foster educational reform.

Siddaramaiah revealed that even the University of Mysore is facing fiscal difficulties, with retired employees struggling to receive adequate pensions. In response, the Chief Minister agreed to develop a committee to explore solutions while advocating for the use of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to alleviate financial stress.

With Karnataka's Gross Enrolment Ratio lagging at 39%, the CM emphasized the urgent need to expand access to higher education. He called on universities to cultivate not only graduates but responsible citizens, invoking constitutional values to promote scientific temper and social justice across educational campuses.

