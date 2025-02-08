Left Menu

BJP MP's Warnings Over Bangladesh's Allegiance and Taiwan's Stand Against China's Policy

BJP MP Sujeet Kumar expressed concerns over Bangladesh's anti-India stance and alliance with Pakistan and China's influence. At The Siang Dialogue 2.0, Taiwan's Deputy Representative challenged China's One China Policy, referring to it as a 'scam.' The event discussed various global security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 22:44 IST
BJP MP Sujeet Kumar (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

BJP MP Sujeet Kumar voiced strong objections to Bangladesh's recent diplomatic moves, highlighting concerns about its alliance with Pakistan and the potential for China to exploit regional tensions. Speaking at the Siang Dialogue 2.0, Kumar emphasized the dangers of what he termed the 'axis of evil' among China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Kumar condemned attacks on Awami League workers and minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh, urging authorities to ensure the protection of these groups. He questioned Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus's silence on these issues and called for the normalization of the situation in Bangladesh.

In an assertive address, Robert Hsieh Bor-Huei of Taiwan challenged China's 'One China Policy,' denouncing it as a manipulation. He highlighted the distinct identities of the People's Republic of China and the Republic of China in Taiwan, arguing that Taiwan was never a part of the PRC since 1949. The dialogue brought global experts together to discuss significant geopolitical and economic dilemmas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

