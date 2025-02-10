Trump's Stark Comparison: Hostages and Holocaust Survivors

US President Donald Trump drew stark comparisons between the condition of newly released hostages and Holocaust survivors in a video shared by the White House. Trump remarked on the hostages' deteriorated state, saying, "They looked like Holocaust survivors. They were in horrible condition, emaciated."

Speaking further, Trump expressed frustration over the situation, suggesting a limit to patience as he recounted, "Even those released earlier were mentally brutalized. At some point, we're going to lose our patience."

In related news, Trump announced plans to redevelop Gaza, viewing it as potential real estate, during a press conference with Israeli PM Netanyahu. Praising Trump's unwavering support, Netanyahu described him as Israel's greatest friend in the White House.

(With inputs from agencies.)