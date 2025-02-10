Educational Crisis Escalates in Gilgit-Baltistan's Diamer District

The education system in Diamer district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan is grappling with a severe crisis, as shocking statistics reveal numerous educational shortcomings. According to Pamir Times, the district's primary and secondary sectors are plagued by alarming student performance metrics.

Out of 125 primary schools, 53 reported a 0 per cent pass rate in fifth-grade exams, indicating none of the students passed. Only six schools achieved a 100 percent pass rate, enrolling merely 29 students overall, with some absent during exams. The eighth grade fares no better, with only two of 45 schools posting perfect results for a mere 12 students.

Overall, the district posted a disheartening 17.18 per cent pass rate, raising exigent concerns about educational quality. Authorities contend with inadequate infrastructure, obsolete equipment, and a dearth of qualified teachers. PoGB's remote areas further suffer from scant educational access, affecting student outcomes and hindering regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)