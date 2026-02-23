NBCC Eyes Major Infrastructure Project in Seychelles

State-owned construction giant NBCC is setting its sights on a significant infrastructure project in the Republic of Seychelles. The project aims to develop a comprehensive range of facilities, including housing, leisure, and recreational amenities, on a prime 139-acre island site.

In a recent strategic meeting, the Vice-President of the Republic of Seychelles, Sebastien Pillay, accompanied by a high-powered delegation, visited NBCC's headquarters. They deliberated extensively with NBCC's top executives, including CMD K P Mahadevaswamy, about the ambitious development plans for Seychelles.

NBCC showcased its capabilities through successful prior projects, such as a 2,000-unit social housing initiative in the Maldives. The company is already advancing with the construction of the Indian Chancery Building and other infrastructure in Seychelles as part of its consultancy and real estate ventures.

