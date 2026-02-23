Left Menu

NBCC Eyes Major Infrastructure Project in Seychelles

State-owned NBCC is planning an infrastructure project in Seychelles to develop housing and other facilities on a 139-acre island. Discussions between NBCC and a delegation led by Seychelles' Vice-President focused on capabilities and plans for the project, including social housing and recreational amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:40 IST
NBCC Eyes Major Infrastructure Project in Seychelles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned construction giant NBCC is setting its sights on a significant infrastructure project in the Republic of Seychelles. The project aims to develop a comprehensive range of facilities, including housing, leisure, and recreational amenities, on a prime 139-acre island site.

In a recent strategic meeting, the Vice-President of the Republic of Seychelles, Sebastien Pillay, accompanied by a high-powered delegation, visited NBCC's headquarters. They deliberated extensively with NBCC's top executives, including CMD K P Mahadevaswamy, about the ambitious development plans for Seychelles.

NBCC showcased its capabilities through successful prior projects, such as a 2,000-unit social housing initiative in the Maldives. The company is already advancing with the construction of the Indian Chancery Building and other infrastructure in Seychelles as part of its consultancy and real estate ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Train Accident Severely Injures Passenger

Tragic Train Accident Severely Injures Passenger

 India
2
Supreme Court Takes on Airline Fare Exploitation: Centre to Respond

Supreme Court Takes on Airline Fare Exploitation: Centre to Respond

 India
3
Duterte Faces ICC Charges: The War on Drugs Trial Unfolds

Duterte Faces ICC Charges: The War on Drugs Trial Unfolds

 Global
4
Mystery of the Pabbar River: Unraveling the Shimla Murder Case

Mystery of the Pabbar River: Unraveling the Shimla Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026