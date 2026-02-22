Modi Ushers in Infrastructure Revolution: Double-Engine Growth in Meerut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated development projects valued at Rs 12,930 crore in Meerut, highlighting the BJP's commitment to efficient governance. Modi proudly announced the new urban transformation initiatives, including the simultaneous launch of metro and rapid rail systems from the same station, representing a leap in connectivity for a developed India.

Addressing the public post-inauguration, Modi praised the BJP's work culture, marking an end to prolonged project delays and emphasizing safer, improved travel conditions. These projects, part of the 'double-engine' government's plan, aim to enhance urban infrastructure and mobility, reflecting the party's focus on sustainable development and citizen prosperity.

Taking a dig at the Congress and Samajwadi Party, Modi criticized past administrations for infrastructure inadequacies and scams. He showcased the BJP's expansion of metro services from five to over 25 cities, stating that developed countries now look to India as a key partner for solutions to global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)