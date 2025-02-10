Economic Concerns Deepen in Gilgit-Baltistan Amid Removal of Customs Concessions

Growing alarm has gripped traders in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan following a government decision to eliminate customs concessions. This move has sparked fears of economic destabilization in the region, especially in Sost, a key town bordering China, where businesses are already operating on limited resources.

In particular, tradespeople in Sost are apprehensive about the removal of exemptions on customs duties, sales tax, and income taxes, which they argue could cripple their livelihoods. The prospect looms large over the local economy and youth employment opportunities, concerns compounded by the region's lack of industrial infrastructure. "The government's move has led to widespread unrest. If not addressed promptly, tensions could escalate, especially given the area's dependence on these exemptions," said Ali Hassan, a local trader.

The economic outlook for Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan is increasingly uncertain, with widespread worry that without prompt government action, the removal of these concessions could incite severe economic disruption. The region heavily relies on cross-border trade, and without a strong industrial foundation, many fear escalating job shortages. "A stable policy could foster business growth and create jobs," added Ali. "Frequent changes only fuel instability."

Amid increasing calls for action, the future of Gilgit-Baltistan's economy precariously hangs in the balance. The region's inhabitants, often marginalized and neglected in national policies due to the lack of full constitutional recognition, face a growing sense of injustice and inequality. Local traders urgently call on the government to act to prevent potential irreversible damage to both businesses and regional economic stability. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)