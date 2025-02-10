Burjeel Holdings Launches Major EMR Platform to Revolutionize Healthcare
Burjeel Holdings has launched a major EMR platform in partnership with Oracle Health, aimed at transforming patient care and improving clinical outcomes. This strategic technological upgrade positions Burjeel at the forefront of AI adoption, enhancing operational efficiencies and establishing a connected, data-driven healthcare ecosystem across its network.
Abu Dhabi [UAE] – In a groundbreaking move set to transform regional healthcare, Burjeel Holdings has launched one of the largest Electronic Medical Record (EMR) platforms in the region. The new Oracle Health EMR system is designed to enhance patient care, streamline operations, and improve clinical outcomes across Burjeel's extensive network.
This initiative marks the largest technological upgrade in Burjeel's history, underscoring the group's commitment to digital innovation. As a frontrunner in healthcare technology, Burjeel is among the first to implement Oracle Health's EMR solution on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in the Dubai region, thereby advancing its strategy for value creation through technology.
Launched at a significant event at Burjeel Medical City, the rollout of the EMR system was attended by key figures such as Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, and other senior officials. Initial deployments have commenced across various facilities including Burjeel Medical City and Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi.
The platform offers caregivers improved access to comprehensive patient data, enabling real-time, informed decision-making. By enhancing patient safety, streamlining workflows, and delivering analytical insights, the system reduces patient waiting times and increases engagement, thereby elevating the overall healthcare experience.
With over 3,700 Burjeel employees trained on the new system, supported by Oracle experts, the platform ensures seamless interoperability across the clinical ecosystem. This facilitates real-time coordination and data exchange among providers, patients, and facilities, paving the way for advanced care models.
