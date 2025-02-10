Left Menu

Burjeel Holdings Launches Major EMR Platform to Revolutionize Healthcare

Burjeel Holdings has launched a major EMR platform in partnership with Oracle Health, aimed at transforming patient care and improving clinical outcomes. This strategic technological upgrade positions Burjeel at the forefront of AI adoption, enhancing operational efficiencies and establishing a connected, data-driven healthcare ecosystem across its network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:34 IST
Burjeel Holdings Launches Major EMR Platform to Revolutionize Healthcare
Burjeel Holdings (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE] – In a groundbreaking move set to transform regional healthcare, Burjeel Holdings has launched one of the largest Electronic Medical Record (EMR) platforms in the region. The new Oracle Health EMR system is designed to enhance patient care, streamline operations, and improve clinical outcomes across Burjeel's extensive network.

This initiative marks the largest technological upgrade in Burjeel's history, underscoring the group's commitment to digital innovation. As a frontrunner in healthcare technology, Burjeel is among the first to implement Oracle Health's EMR solution on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in the Dubai region, thereby advancing its strategy for value creation through technology.

Launched at a significant event at Burjeel Medical City, the rollout of the EMR system was attended by key figures such as Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, and other senior officials. Initial deployments have commenced across various facilities including Burjeel Medical City and Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

The platform offers caregivers improved access to comprehensive patient data, enabling real-time, informed decision-making. By enhancing patient safety, streamlining workflows, and delivering analytical insights, the system reduces patient waiting times and increases engagement, thereby elevating the overall healthcare experience.

With over 3,700 Burjeel employees trained on the new system, supported by Oracle experts, the platform ensures seamless interoperability across the clinical ecosystem. This facilitates real-time coordination and data exchange among providers, patients, and facilities, paving the way for advanced care models.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
2
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025