Left Menu

Exploring Nalanda: Unraveling the Ancient University's Global Influence

A significant discussion on Abhay Kumar's book 'Nalanda: How It Changed the World' took place in Delhi, highlighting Nalanda University's transformative role in global knowledge systems. The event, organized by India Foundation and India Habitat Centre, also explored Nalanda's historical significance in education, philosophy, and its modern-day relevance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 21:23 IST
Exploring Nalanda: Unraveling the Ancient University's Global Influence
Abhay Kumar at the event (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A significant discussion centered around Abhay Kumar's book, 'Nalanda: How It Changed the World,' unfolded in Delhi. Organized by the India Foundation in cooperation with India Habitat Centre, the event witnessed contributions from notable personalities including Come Carpentier de Gourdon, Sunaina Singh, and Rajiv Mehrotra.

The gathering brought together a diverse group of scholars, professors, and diplomats who explored Nalanda University's impact on global knowledge systems. The dialogue highlighted the university's historical importance, its role in fostering intellectual exchange, and its enduring legacy in today's educational and philosophical arenas.

Abhay Kumar expressed gratitude to the India Foundation, sharing personal insights that fueled his exploration into Nalanda's rich history. He emphasized the university's multidisciplinary approach to knowledge and its notable contributions to various fields including medicine and mathematics. Participants recommended visiting the Nalanda ruins, underscoring the enlightening narrative offered in Kumar's book.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025