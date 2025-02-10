Exploring Nalanda: Unraveling the Ancient University's Global Influence

A significant discussion centered around Abhay Kumar's book, 'Nalanda: How It Changed the World,' unfolded in Delhi. Organized by the India Foundation in cooperation with India Habitat Centre, the event witnessed contributions from notable personalities including Come Carpentier de Gourdon, Sunaina Singh, and Rajiv Mehrotra.

The gathering brought together a diverse group of scholars, professors, and diplomats who explored Nalanda University's impact on global knowledge systems. The dialogue highlighted the university's historical importance, its role in fostering intellectual exchange, and its enduring legacy in today's educational and philosophical arenas.

Abhay Kumar expressed gratitude to the India Foundation, sharing personal insights that fueled his exploration into Nalanda's rich history. He emphasized the university's multidisciplinary approach to knowledge and its notable contributions to various fields including medicine and mathematics. Participants recommended visiting the Nalanda ruins, underscoring the enlightening narrative offered in Kumar's book.

(With inputs from agencies.)