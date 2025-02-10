Left Menu

PM Modi Co-Chairs AI Action Summit on Two-Nation Tour in France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-nation tour with his first stop in France, where he will co-chair the AI Action Summit. The visit aims to enhance the India-France strategic partnership, inaugurate an Indian Consulate, and honor Indian soldiers' sacrifices. He will later visit the USA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on visit to France and United States on Monday (Image: X@MEAIndia) . Image Credit: ANI
  • France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France on Monday, marking the beginning of a significant two-nation tour. During his stay in Paris, he will co-chair the AI Action Summit, a high-profile gathering of global leaders and technology CEOs, focusing on a collaborative approach to AI for innovation and public good.

From February 10 to 12, the bilateral component of Modi's visit offers a strategic review of the 2047 Horizon Roadmap for India-France relations with President Emmanuel Macron. The leaders will journey to Marseille to inaugurate the first Indian Consulate in France and inspect the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project.

In tribute to Indian soldiers who sacrificed in World Wars I and II, Modi will visit the Mazargues War Cemetery. From France, he will continue to the United States on a two-day visit, by invitation from President Donald Trump, to advance bilateral ties in technology, trade, defense, and energy sectors.

