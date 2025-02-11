Trump Demands Israel End Ceasefire Amid Hostage Release Delays

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump called for Israel to end its ceasefire in Gaza and resume military actions should Hamas fail to release all hostages by the week's end, according to the Times of Israel. This statement followed an announcement from Hamas about delaying the scheduled hostage release planned for Saturday.

Trump mentioned that while Israel might ignore his ultimatum and the Saturday noon deadline, he could potentially engage in discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "If all of the hostages aren't returned by Saturday at 12 o'clock, I think it's an appropriate time. Cancel it, and all bets are off—let hell break out," he stated.

Meanwhile, Hamas, in a previous post on platform X, indicated that the hostage handover would be postponed due to alleged Israeli violations of the ceasefire deal. A Hamas spokesman said their commitment to the agreement remains as long as Israel honors its obligations. Despite the postponement, Hamas left room for negotiations, suggesting its intent to pressure Israel into compliance, as per CNN.

Trump drew parallels between the hostages released by Hamas and Holocaust survivors. "Hamas has been a disaster," he told reporters, referring to the visibly emaciated condition of the hostages. Trump expressed concern over the mental and physical toll on those released and noted the prospect of losing patience with the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)