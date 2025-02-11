Trump Suspends Anti-Bribery Law to Boost American Business

In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to suspend the enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), a decades-old law prohibiting US companies from bribing foreign officials. This decision tasks the US Justice Department, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, with overhauling guidelines related to the law. The FCPA has been a cornerstone of international corporate ethics since its enactment in 1977, shaping how American companies conduct business across borders.

Trump, during the Oval Office signing, emphasized that his intention was to dismantle barriers hindering American competitiveness. Describing the FCPA as a 'horrible law,' Trump claimed it placed US firms at a disadvantage globally, remarking, 'It's going to mean a lot more business for America.' His crusade against the FCPA is part of his broader agenda to repeal regulations he views as obstructive to American industry.

Critics, including anti-corruption group Transparency International, argue that the FCPA has established the US as a leader in tackling global corruption. Despite the criticism, the White House released a fact sheet defending the executive order as a move to level the playing field for US businesses, asserting that overenforcement of the FCPA has imposed unfair economic burdens. The administration plans to fortify American economic interests and maintain national security through strategic global commerce.

