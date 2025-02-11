Left Menu

US Lawmakers Challenge Biden DOJ's Decisions on Adani Case

Six US lawmakers have voiced concerns over the Department of Justice's actions under President Biden, particularly regarding the indictment of India-based Adani Group. The lawmakers warn these actions might strain US-India relations, a key geopolitical partnership, unless the decisions are revisited by the newly-appointed Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:16 IST
Adani Group . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move, six US legislators have raised concerns in a letter to recently appointed US Attorney General Pamela Bondi. They challenge the Department of Justice's (DoJ) handling of cases under the Biden administration, specifically citing the indictment of executives at India-based company, Adani Group.

The legislators, including Lance Gooden and Pat Fallon, argue that the DoJ's actions against Adani were unwarranted and jeopardize strategic US-India relations. They claim the case should have been deferred to Indian authorities, questioning the motivations behind this decision, which they believe undermines America's foreign diplomacy.

Highlighting the importance of US-India ties, lawmakers warn that such legal actions by the US might inadvertently benefit adversarial powers like China. They urge Attorney General Bondi to review these decisions and ensure transparency, as they could indicate a broader pattern of politically-driven maneuvers during the Biden years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

