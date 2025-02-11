Left Menu

Tibetans Honour Influential Figure Gyalo Thondup in Solemn Prayer Service

The Tibetan Youth Congress held a prayer session in Dharamshala to honor Kalon Trisur Gyalo Thondup, the late elder brother of the Dalai Lama. This commemoration coincided with his funeral in Kalimpong and highlighted his significant contributions to the Tibetan freedom movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:39 IST
Tibetans Honour Influential Figure Gyalo Thondup in Solemn Prayer Service
Prayer Service to honour elder brother of Dalai Lama, Kalon Trisur Gyalo Thondup. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) conducted a poignant prayer session at the main Tibetan temple in Dharamshala on Tuesday, in tribute to Kalon Trisur Gyalo Thondup, elder brother of the 14th Dalai Lama, who passed away Saturday. The event coincided with Thondup's funeral services in Kalimpong.

Buddhist monks and members of the Tibetan diaspora gathered to pay homage to Thondup, a pivotal figure in the Tibetan struggle for freedom. Sonam Tsering, TYC's General Secretary, lauded Thondup's pivotal role in the Tibetan cause, highlighting his efforts in establishing early diplomatic ties with the US and India and orchestrating resistance against Chinese occupation.

The gathering was both a commemoration and a solemn acknowledgment of a legacy, as Tenzin Thapchen, an exiled Tibetan, reflected on Thondup's impact, marking his passing as a major loss for the Tibetan community. The assembly in Dharamshala offered a moment of reflection on Thondup's enduring contributions to the Tibetan struggle for self-determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025