Violence and Impunity: Karachi's Ongoing Crisis

The Dumper and Oil Tankers Association has staged a protest on the National Highway in Karachi, condemning the arson of vehicles by unknown perpetrators, as reported by ARY News. The association's president, Liaquat Mehsud, emphasized that a court ruling permits dumpers to operate within the city limits. He insisted on legal accountability for vehicles involved in accidents.

In recent incidents across Karachi's Landhi, Korangi, Al-Karam, and Surjani Town, three cargo trucks and a water tanker were torched. Police have detained ten individuals regarding these incidents. Notably, a collision on Hawkes Bay Road involving a dumper resulted in a fatality, leading the driver to flee the scene. ARY News notes this incident amidst a grim statistic of 102 lives lost in vehicular incidents this year alone.

Today, further acts of arson saw two trucks and a trailer set ablaze by unidentified criminals during early morning raids, echoing previous patterns of attack. As detailed by ARY News, the rising trend mirrors the deteriorating law and order in Sindh, addressed in the 2023 Human Rights Commission of Pakistan's report. This report, presented at the Karachi Press Club, highlighted a significant increase in street crimes and kidnappings in Karachi, per Dawn's coverage.

Dawn further reported on comments from HRCP Sindh's Vice Chairperson, Qazi Khizar, regarding ongoing enforced disappearances affecting journalists, lawyers, and political workers. At the end of 2023, 2,299 such cases remained unresolved, spotlighting persistent human rights challenges in the region.

