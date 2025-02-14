Crafting Love: Couples Sculpt Connections on Nepal's Clay Date Valentine

In Nepal, couples celebrated Valentine's Day by attending a unique 'clay date' event, where they created various shapes and figures with clay, reflecting their affection and creativity. Participants worked collaboratively, crafting hearts, stars, and animals, deepening their bonds through this artistic experience.

According to Shristi Rai, a participant, the activity offered an innovative way to spend quality time and strengthen relationships. She and her partner dedicated hours to sculpting various shapes, joining dozens of others in this heartening festive occasion.

Organizer Sumitra Baral explained that the event aimed to illustrate how relationships, like clay, can be shaped and refined. Celebrated globally on February 14, Valentine's Day honors the legacy of Saint Valentine, who is remembered for his dedication to love and marriage.

