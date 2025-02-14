Left Menu

Crafting Love: Couples Sculpt Connections on Nepal's Clay Date Valentine

On Valentine's Day, couples in Nepal embraced creativity by participating in a 'clay date,' where they molded clay into heartwarming shapes. This unique activity fostered connections, as participants like Shristi Rai shared. Organizers highlighted how the malleability of clay symbolizes the flexibility needed in relationships.

Couples in Nepal on 'Clay-date', celebrating Valentine's Day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In Nepal, couples celebrated Valentine's Day by attending a unique 'clay date' event, where they created various shapes and figures with clay, reflecting their affection and creativity. Participants worked collaboratively, crafting hearts, stars, and animals, deepening their bonds through this artistic experience.

According to Shristi Rai, a participant, the activity offered an innovative way to spend quality time and strengthen relationships. She and her partner dedicated hours to sculpting various shapes, joining dozens of others in this heartening festive occasion.

Organizer Sumitra Baral explained that the event aimed to illustrate how relationships, like clay, can be shaped and refined. Celebrated globally on February 14, Valentine's Day honors the legacy of Saint Valentine, who is remembered for his dedication to love and marriage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

