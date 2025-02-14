Crafting Love: Couples Sculpt Connections on Nepal's Clay Date Valentine
On Valentine's Day, couples in Nepal embraced creativity by participating in a 'clay date,' where they molded clay into heartwarming shapes. This unique activity fostered connections, as participants like Shristi Rai shared. Organizers highlighted how the malleability of clay symbolizes the flexibility needed in relationships.
- Country:
- Nepal
In Nepal, couples celebrated Valentine's Day by attending a unique 'clay date' event, where they created various shapes and figures with clay, reflecting their affection and creativity. Participants worked collaboratively, crafting hearts, stars, and animals, deepening their bonds through this artistic experience.
According to Shristi Rai, a participant, the activity offered an innovative way to spend quality time and strengthen relationships. She and her partner dedicated hours to sculpting various shapes, joining dozens of others in this heartening festive occasion.
Organizer Sumitra Baral explained that the event aimed to illustrate how relationships, like clay, can be shaped and refined. Celebrated globally on February 14, Valentine's Day honors the legacy of Saint Valentine, who is remembered for his dedication to love and marriage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Highlights Importance of Distinguishing Consensual Relationships and Rape
India's defence diplomacy reflects our commitment to building enduring bilateral, multilateral relationships: Rajnath Singh
Reappraising Therapy: The Subtle Impact on Memories and Relationships
Cook Islands: Navigating Sovereignty and Relationships
Sanya Malhotra Speaks Out on Relationships and Industry Pressures