Left Menu

Mission 500: Strengthening US-India Trade Ties

Former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, emphasized the importance of US-India trade relations. Discussions between PM Modi and President Trump focused on 'Mission 500', aiming for USD 500 billion trade by 2030 and addressing trade barriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:44 IST
Mission 500: Strengthening US-India Trade Ties
Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Former Ambassador of India the US (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The former Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, underscored the pivotal role of trade discussions in strengthening the Indo-US relationship under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump. A centerpiece of the discussions was 'Mission 500', a strategic initiative aimed at bolstering bilateral trade to a staggering USD 500 billion by the year 2030.

Highlighting the significance of Modi's pre-visit tweet, Sandhu noted that trade was identified as a key focus area. The bilateral talks also paved the way for a prospective trade agreement by the fall of 2025, coupled with a commitment to address trade impediments and enhance market accessibility. Addressing concerns over President Trump's reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods, Sandhu clarified that these measures were part of a broader strategy to rectify trade imbalances affecting multiple nations, not solely targeting India.

Sandhu further elaborated on the wider impact of Trump's tariff policies on other countries, including US allies. He stressed India's relatively minor role in the trade imbalance scenario, which involves around USD 40 billion. Despite challenges, India remains a vital trading partner for the US, with a continued commitment to robust trade relations under the current administration. Additionally, Indian companies are recognized for their significant investments and job creation in the US, contributing an estimated USD 8 billion in high-quality employment opportunities in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025