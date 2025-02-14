Mission 500: Strengthening US-India Trade Ties

The former Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, underscored the pivotal role of trade discussions in strengthening the Indo-US relationship under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump. A centerpiece of the discussions was 'Mission 500', a strategic initiative aimed at bolstering bilateral trade to a staggering USD 500 billion by the year 2030.

Highlighting the significance of Modi's pre-visit tweet, Sandhu noted that trade was identified as a key focus area. The bilateral talks also paved the way for a prospective trade agreement by the fall of 2025, coupled with a commitment to address trade impediments and enhance market accessibility. Addressing concerns over President Trump's reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods, Sandhu clarified that these measures were part of a broader strategy to rectify trade imbalances affecting multiple nations, not solely targeting India.

Sandhu further elaborated on the wider impact of Trump's tariff policies on other countries, including US allies. He stressed India's relatively minor role in the trade imbalance scenario, which involves around USD 40 billion. Despite challenges, India remains a vital trading partner for the US, with a continued commitment to robust trade relations under the current administration. Additionally, Indian companies are recognized for their significant investments and job creation in the US, contributing an estimated USD 8 billion in high-quality employment opportunities in recent years.

