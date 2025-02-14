Left Menu

India's Strategic Stand Against Illegal Immigration and Human Trafficking

India, led by former Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addresses the international challenge of illegal immigration. The nation emphasizes education and skill development as solutions, while urging cooperation with the US to dismantle human trafficking networks.

Former ambassador of India to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing the ongoing challenge of illegal immigration and human trafficking, India's former Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, emphasized the importance of education and skill development as preventive measures. In a discussion with ANI, he revealed that Indian authorities are actively communicating with the US regarding conditions faced by returnees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a joint press conference with President Donald Trump, reiterated India's readiness to accept nationals residing illegally in the US. He underscored the need to eradicate the human trafficking ecosystem, a sentiment he believes President Trump supports.

India continues efforts to enhance skill development, particularly in regions like Amritsar, to ensure youth are equipped with applicable skills for employment domestically and abroad. The broader initiative calls for strong international collaboration to dismantle networks facilitating human trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

