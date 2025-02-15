Left Menu

Balloon Blast at Pokhara Event Injures Nepal's Finance Minister and Mayor

Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel and Mayor Dhanraj Acharya sustained injuries from a balloon explosion at a tourism event in Pokhara. Following the incident, both officials were airlifted to Kathmandu for advanced medical care. The explosion was caused by a fire popper igniting hydrogen-filled balloons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 17:12 IST
Balloon Blast at Pokhara Event Injures Nepal's Finance Minister and Mayor
Screen-grab from the live streaming video.(Photo/YouTube Channel Pokhara Metropolitan City Office). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel, along with Pokhara Metropolitan Mayor Dhanraj Acharya, suffered burn injuries in a balloon explosion during a public event held on Saturday. The accident took place at the inauguration of Pokhara Tourism Year when balloons intended for release collided with fire poppers, causing a detonation.

Police confirmed both Paudel and Acharya were transported to Kathmandu for further treatment at Burn Hospital in Kirtipur. Superintendent of Police Shyamnath Oliya relayed the information to ANI over the phone, underscoring the gravity of the incident.

The mishap unfolded during the launch event for Pokhara Visit Year 2025, as a hydrogen-filled balloon burst from a fire popper's spark. A live-stream video showed Minister Paudel rushing to his seat with assistance from security, while Mayor Acharya escaped offstage. Paudel sustained burns to his hands and face, whereas Acharya's injuries were more severe.

Initially, both officials received immediate care at local facilities before being transferred to Kirtipur Burn Hospital via Simrik Air helicopter. The explosion was reportedly triggered by an automatic switch sparking a flame.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025