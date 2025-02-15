Balloon Blast at Pokhara Event Injures Nepal's Finance Minister and Mayor

Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel, along with Pokhara Metropolitan Mayor Dhanraj Acharya, suffered burn injuries in a balloon explosion during a public event held on Saturday. The accident took place at the inauguration of Pokhara Tourism Year when balloons intended for release collided with fire poppers, causing a detonation.

Police confirmed both Paudel and Acharya were transported to Kathmandu for further treatment at Burn Hospital in Kirtipur. Superintendent of Police Shyamnath Oliya relayed the information to ANI over the phone, underscoring the gravity of the incident.

The mishap unfolded during the launch event for Pokhara Visit Year 2025, as a hydrogen-filled balloon burst from a fire popper's spark. A live-stream video showed Minister Paudel rushing to his seat with assistance from security, while Mayor Acharya escaped offstage. Paudel sustained burns to his hands and face, whereas Acharya's injuries were more severe.

Initially, both officials received immediate care at local facilities before being transferred to Kirtipur Burn Hospital via Simrik Air helicopter. The explosion was reportedly triggered by an automatic switch sparking a flame.

(With inputs from agencies.)