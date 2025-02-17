Karachi's Ramadan Price Surge: Residents Voice Outrage

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Karachi residents are grappling with a troubling surge in inflation. Essential goods have become increasingly unaffordable, hindering residents from celebrating in a carefree manner.

While global trends generally show a decrease in food prices before religious festivals, Pakistan faces the opposite scenario. In Karachi, traders are hiking prices, frustrating locals and adding financial strain during this significant religious period. Shamshad Ali Qureshi, a resident, remarked on how traders have adopted exploitative tactics, "In Europe, during Christmas, Christians lower prices. In India, Hindus do the same for their festivals. Here, traders exploit Ramadan, making life unbearable for the poor."

Muhammad Shah, another concerned local, criticized the skyrocketing prices during festivals, questioning the disparity in treatment of Muslims during their religious seasons. Karachi citizens, including businessman Farhan Ahmed, urge the government to make goods more affordable, allowing all citizens, especially the poor, to partake in celebrations free from financial burdens.

(With inputs from agencies.)