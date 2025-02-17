Left Menu

Tragedy at KIIT: Nepali Student's Death Sparks Outrage and Investigation

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu announced an investigation into the death of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal at Odisha's KIIT. The incident, linked to a strained relationship, led to protests and temporary campus closure. KIIT retracted the closure decision and pledged to address academic losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:35 IST
KIIT University campus (Image: X@KIITUniversity). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has confirmed that local authorities have launched an investigation into the death of Prakriti Lamsal, a Nepali student studying at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. In a press release, the embassy expressed condolences to Lamsal's family, remarking on the tragic nature of the event.

Lamsal, a third-year BTech student, allegedly took her own life on February 16, reportedly due to a strained relationship with another student. In the aftermath, students of Nepali origin protested, demanding accountability for the alleged abuse leading to her suicide. The embassy highlighted ongoing communication with KIIT and Odisha state authorities.

Amid tensions, KIIT initially announced a sine-die closure for its Nepali students, directing them to vacate the campus. This sudden eviction left many students anxious, lacking travel tickets, and disrupting exam preparations. However, the institution later revoked this decision, inviting students back and assuring them of support to mitigate any academic interruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

