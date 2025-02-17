Left Menu

Qatar's Amir Strengthens Ties with India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Qatar's Amir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, in New Delhi. The visit includes meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and covers comprehensive discussions on bilateral relations. The Indian expatriate community in Qatar plays a pivotal role in bridging ties between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:45 IST
Qatar's Amir Strengthens Ties with India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani (Image: X@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a special gesture by personally receiving the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, at New Delhi's Palam Technical Airport on Monday. The leaders exchanged a warm hug, emphasizing the friendly relations between the two nations.

The Amir, on a two-day state visit, is accompanied by a high-profile delegation, comprising ministers, senior officials, and business leaders. Last seen in India in March 2015, Sheikh Al Thani will be welcomed with a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan on February 18.

During the visit, he will engage in discussions with President Droupadi Murmu, who is also set to host an honorary banquet. Talks with PM Modi will explore various dimensions of the bilateral relationship, which currently flourish across trade, investment, energy, technology, culture, and community ties.

The substantial Indian expatriate community in Qatar enjoys a reputation for their positive contributions to the country's development. Officials believe this visit will further enhance the multifaceted partnership between India and Qatar, by supporting these diverse channels of collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025