Qatar's Amir Strengthens Ties with India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a special gesture by personally receiving the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, at New Delhi's Palam Technical Airport on Monday. The leaders exchanged a warm hug, emphasizing the friendly relations between the two nations.

The Amir, on a two-day state visit, is accompanied by a high-profile delegation, comprising ministers, senior officials, and business leaders. Last seen in India in March 2015, Sheikh Al Thani will be welcomed with a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan on February 18.

During the visit, he will engage in discussions with President Droupadi Murmu, who is also set to host an honorary banquet. Talks with PM Modi will explore various dimensions of the bilateral relationship, which currently flourish across trade, investment, energy, technology, culture, and community ties.

The substantial Indian expatriate community in Qatar enjoys a reputation for their positive contributions to the country's development. Officials believe this visit will further enhance the multifaceted partnership between India and Qatar, by supporting these diverse channels of collaboration.

