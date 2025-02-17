Left Menu

UAE and Malaysia Fortify Defense Ties at IDEX 2023

Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum and Malaysian Defence Minister, Mohamed Khaled Nordin, met at IDEX 2023 in Abu Dhabi. They focused on strengthening bilateral ties through technology exchange and dialogue on regional security. The meeting emphasized global peaceful coexistence and cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 23:27 IST
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Malaysia's Defence Minister on sidelines of IDEX (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
Crown Prince of Dubai, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Malaysia's Defence Minister, Mohamed Khaled Nordin, convened at the 17th International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi. The discussions underscored the UAE's commitment to fostering cooperation and openness to enhancing relations with friendly nations.

The meeting aimed to enhance collaboration, emphasizing the exchange of expertise and technology transfers. Both leaders highlighted the necessity for ongoing dialogue and coordination on pressing regional and international issues.

Key regional and global developments were also discussed, with a mutual agreement on the need for unified efforts to ensure regional security and stability while promoting peaceful coexistence globally. Key military figures from the UAE attended the meeting, reflecting its importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

