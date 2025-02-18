Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: World's First Openly Gay Imam Muhsin Hendricks Shot Dead

Muhsin Hendricks, renowned as the first openly gay Imam, was tragically killed in South Africa. Police report unclear motives behind the shooting. Advocates mourn his passing, highlighting his efforts in supporting LGBTQ+ Muslims. Hendricks' foundation aimed to reconcile Islam with queer identity, despite ongoing threats and opposition.

18-02-2025
Muhsin Hendricks (Photo/ Reuters YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • South Africa

In a shocking development, Muhsin Hendricks, recognized as the world's first openly gay Imam, was reportedly shot dead in South Africa on Saturday, local police confirmed to CNN.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Police are currently investigating Hendricks' death, with details emerging that he and a driver were ambushed in Bethelsdorp, by two masked shooters.

Renowned for his advocacy and founding the Al-Ghurbaah Foundation for queer Muslims, Hendricks' death has drawn widespread condemnation and calls for justice, with allegations suggesting hate motive tied to his progressive stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

