Karachi's Alarming Rise in Respiratory Diseases: A Call for Urgent Action

The Sindh Health Department has raised alarms over the growing incidence of respiratory diseases in Karachi, with 248 reported cases as of February 13, according to ARY News. Concerns intensify as the number of H1N1 influenza cases in hospitals reaches 119, marking a troubling pattern.

In particular, 99 H1N1 cases were detected in private institutions, while Dow University Hospital accounted for 20, alongside 95 documented cases of Influenza A and B. The health department's report further lists 8 coronavirus cases, 15 Rhinovirus cases, and 2 cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), highlighting the widespread nature of these infections.

These statistics underscore a sharp increase compared to previous years, prompting urgent calls from health experts for public vigilance. Recommended measures include mask-wearing, frequent handwashing, and self-isolation for those infected. However, Karachi's healthcare infrastructure struggles under severe strain, with public hospitals overwhelmed and private care beyond reach for many, exacerbating public health inequities.

