Protests Erupt Over Nepali Student's Death at Indian University

In the wake of the tragic death of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha, student unions from various political parties in Nepal united in protest outside the Indian embassy in Kathmandu. They called for a comprehensive investigation, demanding accountability and justice for the victim.

Protesters, including members of the Nepali Congress, CPN-Maoist Center, and CPN-Unified Socialist, emphasized the need for safety and security of Nepali students in India. Demonstrators displayed placards with messages such as 'Safe campuses, not crime zones!' and urged the Nepalese government to engage in diplomatic efforts to ensure the safety of their students.

Meanwhile, actions taken by KIIT included a public apology from the Vice Chancellor and the suspension of several staff members. Nepal's Prime Minister and its Ambassador to India have expressed commitment to pursuing the case through diplomatic channels to ensure justice and fair treatment for all students involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)