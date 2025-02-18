Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Nepali Student's Death at Indian University

Student unions in Nepal staged protests demanding a thorough investigation into the death of a Nepali student at KIIT University in India. Calls for safety measures and justice have been made following the arrest of a student accused of harassment. Diplomatic efforts are underway to address the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 18:59 IST
Protests Erupt Over Nepali Student's Death at Indian University
Visuals from the Kathmandu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of the tragic death of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha, student unions from various political parties in Nepal united in protest outside the Indian embassy in Kathmandu. They called for a comprehensive investigation, demanding accountability and justice for the victim.

Protesters, including members of the Nepali Congress, CPN-Maoist Center, and CPN-Unified Socialist, emphasized the need for safety and security of Nepali students in India. Demonstrators displayed placards with messages such as 'Safe campuses, not crime zones!' and urged the Nepalese government to engage in diplomatic efforts to ensure the safety of their students.

Meanwhile, actions taken by KIIT included a public apology from the Vice Chancellor and the suspension of several staff members. Nepal's Prime Minister and its Ambassador to India have expressed commitment to pursuing the case through diplomatic channels to ensure justice and fair treatment for all students involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

