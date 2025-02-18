Left Menu

India and Qatar Forge Ties on Trade, Energy, and Strategic Partnership

During the Amir of Qatar's state visit to India, Prime Minister Modi and Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani discussed strengthening ties through trade, investment, and energy. While security cooperation features in their strategic partnership, no active defense collaboration exists. Other topics included regional issues and Indian worker conditions in Qatar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, engaged in discussions centering on trade, investment, and energy during the Amir's state visit to India. The talks, which also delved into security cooperation within a strategic partnership framework, underscored the absence of any immediate defense collaboration.

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary, CPV & OIA, Arun Kumar Chatterjee, emphasized the focus on trade and energy, while explaining the strategic dialogue encompassing security topics but not extending to defense relations. In a significant development, both countries exchanged agreements establishing a strategic partnership, witnessed by PM Modi and the Amir of Qatar.

Regional and international issues, including the Israel-Hamas conflict, were also on the agenda. Chatterjee highlighted productive exchanges of perspectives on these matters. Additionally, a joint working group mechanism addressing Indian workers' conditions in Qatar reported no recent concerns, and previous issues regarding Guru Granth Sahibs custody were clarified by the Indian Ambassador.

(With inputs from agencies.)

