UAE Leaders Congratulate Jordan's King Abdullah II on Successful Surgery

In a gesture of regional solidarity, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates extended his congratulations to King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan, following the monarch's triumphant surgery. The UAE leader expressed hopes for the King's sustained health and Jordan's prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, in his message, prayed for King Abdullah's continued well-being, underlining his wishes for a stable and secure Jordan thriving under wise leadership. The message highlights the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

In concert with the President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, along with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, echoed similar sentiments, reinforcing the UAE's support and well-wishes for the Jordanian ruler.

(With inputs from agencies.)