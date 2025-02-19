Following recent negotiations between the United States and Russia aimed at resolving the war in Ukraine, former President Donald Trump voiced optimism, suggesting that Russia seeks to conclude the conflict due to its severe impact on soldiers, including those from Ukraine, Russia, and North Korea. Trump criticized the war as senseless, indicating it would not have happened under his leadership.

Speaking on ongoing talks, Trump expressed increased confidence in the dialogue's outcome, describing the discussions as positive. During a session at Mar-a-Lago, Trump stated, 'Russia wants to do something to halt the atrocities occurring there, where thousands of soldiers are dying each week.'

Despite these talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was absent from negotiations and reiterated that Ukraine will not submit to Russia's terms without active participation. The diplomatic discussions involved Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, where agreements on key principles included appointing a team to navigate a conflict resolution acceptable to all parties. Both U.S. and Russian representatives committed to removing diplomatic restrictions and resolving the conflict's root causes, while Zelenskyy maintained his country's stance against conceding to Russian demands.

The Russian Foreign Ministry disclosed plans to resume dialogue on other global concerns, underscoring Russia and America's responsibility as nuclear powers and UN Security Council members. The continuation of diplomatic efforts and preparations for a potential meeting between the Russian and U.S. presidents were affirmed, highlighting the ongoing commitment to international peace and security.

