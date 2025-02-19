Left Menu

Trump Confident in U.S.-Russia Talks to End Ukraine Conflict

After talks between U.S. and Russia, Trump asserts Russia's desire to end Ukraine war, calling it senseless and avoidable. He praised discussions between officials as productive. However, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy remains firm against accepting Russia’s terms without Ukraine's involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 09:50 IST
Trump Confident in U.S.-Russia Talks to End Ukraine Conflict
US President Donald Trump (Photo/@WhiteHouse). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Following recent negotiations between the United States and Russia aimed at resolving the war in Ukraine, former President Donald Trump voiced optimism, suggesting that Russia seeks to conclude the conflict due to its severe impact on soldiers, including those from Ukraine, Russia, and North Korea. Trump criticized the war as senseless, indicating it would not have happened under his leadership.

Speaking on ongoing talks, Trump expressed increased confidence in the dialogue's outcome, describing the discussions as positive. During a session at Mar-a-Lago, Trump stated, 'Russia wants to do something to halt the atrocities occurring there, where thousands of soldiers are dying each week.'

Despite these talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was absent from negotiations and reiterated that Ukraine will not submit to Russia's terms without active participation. The diplomatic discussions involved Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, where agreements on key principles included appointing a team to navigate a conflict resolution acceptable to all parties. Both U.S. and Russian representatives committed to removing diplomatic restrictions and resolving the conflict's root causes, while Zelenskyy maintained his country's stance against conceding to Russian demands.

The Russian Foreign Ministry disclosed plans to resume dialogue on other global concerns, underscoring Russia and America's responsibility as nuclear powers and UN Security Council members. The continuation of diplomatic efforts and preparations for a potential meeting between the Russian and U.S. presidents were affirmed, highlighting the ongoing commitment to international peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025