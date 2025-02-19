India Rebuts Pakistan's Kashmir Claims at UNSC

In a firm rebuttal at the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, India's Permanent Representative, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, declared that Jammu and Kashmir remains an integral part of India, dismissing Pakistan's misinformation campaigns. Harish sharply criticized the narrative presented by Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar.

Addressing the Open Debate on Multilateralism and Global Governance at the UN, Harish underscored the vibrant democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir, noting the high voter turnout in the region's legislative assembly elections. He reiterated India's stance, stating that Jammu and Kashmir is and will always be an integral part of India.

Harish further accused Pakistan of being a 'global epicentre' of terrorism, highlighting the contradictions in its self-proclaimed anti-terrorism stance. He emphasized India's victimization from terrorism emanating from Pakistani soil and condemned any justification of terrorism by any means.

(With inputs from agencies.)